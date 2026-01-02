11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) shares rose 1.97% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares increased by 1.87% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares increased by 1.33% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $101.6 million.
- United Homes Gr (NASDAQ:UHG) shares increased by 1.25% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.
Losers
- Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock declined by 8.3% to $7.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 2.86% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares declined by 2.25% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 2.0% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares declined by 1.99% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares declined by 1.99% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
