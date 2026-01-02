11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.

Losers

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock declined by 8.3% to $7.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares declined by 1.99% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares declined by 1.99% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.