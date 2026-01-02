12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 14.6% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
- Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) shares moved upwards by 10.83% to $17.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.0 million.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock rose 9.72% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares increased by 7.17% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares rose 6.79% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
Losers
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares fell 8.3% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 6.21% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock fell 6.04% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock declined by 4.76% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) shares decreased by 3.21% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $317.0 million.
- Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) stock decreased by 2.95% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.14439.40%
ATLNAtlantic International Corp
$2.0252.2%
BFRIBiofrontera Inc
$0.712024.9%
CUECue Biopharma Inc
$0.339511.2%
GRIGRI Bio Inc
$0.26768.43%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.64522.00%
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$0.871215.8%
OKYOOKYO Pharma Ltd
$2.2810.2%
PREPrenetics Global Ltd
$15.850.63%
PROKProKidney Corp
$2.23-0.45%
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.3400-24.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.