12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 14.6% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) shares moved upwards by 10.83% to $17.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.0 million.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock rose 9.72% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) shares increased by 7.17% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.

Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares rose 6.79% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Losers

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares fell 8.3% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock declined by 6.21% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock fell 6.04% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock declined by 4.76% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) shares decreased by 3.21% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $317.0 million.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) stock decreased by 2.95% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.

