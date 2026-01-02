12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock rose 13.8% to $1.89 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock rose 11.44% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock rose 4.68% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares moved upwards by 2.65% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) stock increased by 2.1% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
Losers
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) shares fell 8.2% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 8.06% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock fell 4.37% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares decreased by 2.98% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares declined by 2.55% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys (AMEX:UAVS) shares fell 2.45% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
