12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock rose 13.8% to $1.89 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MGN) stock rose 13.8% to $1.89 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock rose 11.44% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) stock rose 11.44% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million. Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock rose 4.68% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MIMI) stock rose 4.68% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

(NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares moved upwards by 2.65% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NYSE:ALIT) shares moved upwards by 2.65% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) stock increased by 2.1% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Losers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) shares fell 8.2% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.

(NASDAQ:LVRO) shares fell 8.2% to $1.01 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million. Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 8.06% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 8.06% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock fell 4.37% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock fell 4.37% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares decreased by 2.98% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CRE) shares decreased by 2.98% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares declined by 2.55% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) shares declined by 2.55% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million. AgEagle Aerial Sys (AMEX:UAVS) shares fell 2.45% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.