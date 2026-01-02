12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose 3.7% to $3.91 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) shares rose 2.23% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $399.1 million.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $102.98. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares moved upwards by 1.92% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.3 million.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares moved upwards by 1.91% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.1 million.
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares moved upwards by 1.83% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.1 million.
Losers
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock decreased by 4.82% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock fell 4.1% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares decreased by 3.85% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares declined by 3.45% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $846.5 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares decreased by 2.84% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CHOWChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd
$0.798131.2%
CLPSCLPS Inc
$1.0125.8%
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$4.579.59%
HKDAMTD Digital Inc
$1.345.51%
HUBCHub Cyber Security Ltd
$0.40213.63%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$3.6913.9%
NVXNOVONIX Ltd
$1.1110.4%
PRZOParaZero Technologies Ltd
$1.1946.0%
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$0.6130-21.7%
VTEXVtex
$3.65-2.93%
WIXWix.com Ltd
$101.19-2.60%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.