10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Paranovus Entertainment (NASDAQ:PAVS) stock increased by 24.8% to $2.16 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Caring Brands (NASDAQ:CABR) stock increased by 16.57% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) shares rose 16.21% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Functional Brands (NASDAQ:MEHA) stock rose 15.01% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

IP Strategy (NASDAQ:IPST) stock increased by 14.74% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) stock increased by 13.98% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.1 million.

Losers

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO) stock decreased by 10.6% to $20.84 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) shares fell 9.96% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.

Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) shares decreased by 9.49% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $156.3 million.

Oriental Rise Holdings (NASDAQ:ORIS) shares fell 9.4% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.

