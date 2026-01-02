12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock moved upwards by 32.0% to $4.45 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $548.2 million.

Losers

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares declined by 55.8% to $0.7 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SNSE) shares fell 13.47% to $9.23. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) stock decreased by 11.5% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $296.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.