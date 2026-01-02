movers image
January 2, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock moved upwards by 32.0% to $4.45 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $548.2 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock increased by 18.88% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) stock rose 16.13% to $2.53.
  • Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) shares moved upwards by 15.83% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
  • Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR) stock moved upwards by 15.38% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
  • Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares increased by 15.34% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.

Losers

  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares declined by 55.8% to $0.7 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
  • Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMSP) shares decreased by 23.06% to $3.07.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) shares fell 16.79% to $7.93. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) stock declined by 13.94% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares fell 13.47% to $9.23. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) stock decreased by 11.5% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $296.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

