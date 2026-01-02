12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock moved upwards by 180.0% to $1.26 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock moved upwards by 37.36% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares moved upwards by 34.36% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys (AMEX:UAVS) shares moved upwards by 33.95% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares rose 22.89% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) shares moved upwards by 21.19% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 million.
Losers
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock fell 19.8% to $1.98 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) shares declined by 15.41% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares declined by 13.7% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock fell 11.26% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock fell 10.95% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) shares fell 10.49% to $17.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
