12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 64.0% to $3.81 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares increased by 36.19% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares increased by 35.17% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock increased by 31.14% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $185.9 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares rose 28.25% to $20.97. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million.
- BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) shares rose 24.23% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
Losers
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 19.2% to $0.63 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million.
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock fell 18.81% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights (NASDAQ:GENVR) shares fell 17.7% to $3.72.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares fell 15.46% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock declined by 14.1% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares declined by 9.76% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $352.2 million.
