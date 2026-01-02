12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:SMX) shares rose 28.25% to $20.97. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million. BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) shares rose 24.23% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:WTO) stock declined by 14.1% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares declined by 9.76% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $352.2 million.

