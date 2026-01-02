11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock rose 62.0% to $0.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 35.29% to $22.12. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock increased by 17.98% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.5 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares rose 13.87% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $185.9 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares rose 11.56% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $390.9 million.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock rose 11.48% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
Losers
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares declined by 11.4% to $0.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares declined by 4.77% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock fell 4.7% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ:WCT) stock fell 3.82% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock declined by 3.15% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$4.9618.9%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.740113.5%
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.6511.5%
IZMICZOOM Group Inc
$2.46-3.15%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.2303-4.28%
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$0.6935-13.0%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$22.7539.1%
TROOTROOPS Inc
$3.5711.6%
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.1539-3.81%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.3305-9.53%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.