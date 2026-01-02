11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(AMEX:CHOW) stock rose 62.0% to $0.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 35.29% to $22.12. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) stock increased by 17.98% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.5 million. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares rose 13.87% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $185.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TROO) shares rose 11.56% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $390.9 million. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock rose 11.48% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Losers

Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares declined by 11.4% to $0.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) shares declined by 4.77% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million. 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock fell 4.7% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

(NASDAQ:WCT) stock fell 3.82% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) stock declined by 3.15% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.