12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Eason Technology (AMEX:DXF) shares moved upwards by 37.2% to $2.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- BitVentures Limited - Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:BVC) shares rose 32.45% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
- XBP Global Holdings (NASDAQ:XBP) shares increased by 11.74% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
- DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares rose 8.13% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $291.1 million.
- CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) stock increased by 7.25% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Sui Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUIG) shares rose 5.98% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million.
Losers
- Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) stock fell 9.1% to $3.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.1 million.
- American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) stock fell 5.94% to $11.88. The company's market cap stands at $615.9 million.
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock decreased by 5.82% to $214.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.4 billion.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares declined by 5.13% to $43.3. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock declined by 4.74% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) stock decreased by 4.57% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AFCGAdvanced Flower Capital Inc
$2.72-4.56%
BVCBitVentures Limited - Ordinary Share
$1.3921.9%
CWDCaliberCos Inc
$1.348.06%
DEFTDeFi Technologies Inc
$0.82008.67%
DXFEason Technology Ltd
$2.0936.6%
ORIOld Republic International Corp
$43.420.65%
PGRProgressive Corp
$214.01-0.05%
SUIGSui Group Holdings Ltd
$1.775.99%
TIRXTian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd
$0.3444-4.73%
WTFWaton Financial Ltd
$3.10-6.06%
XBPXBP Global Holdings Inc
$7.6111.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.