12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Eason Technology (AMEX:DXF) shares moved upwards by 37.2% to $2.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

Losers

Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) stock fell 9.1% to $3.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.1 million.

