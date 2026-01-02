movers image
January 2, 2026 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Eason Technology (AMEX:DXF) shares moved upwards by 37.2% to $2.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • BitVentures Limited - Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:BVC) shares rose 32.45% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $95.7 million.
  • XBP Global Holdings (NASDAQ:XBP) shares increased by 11.74% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
  • DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) shares rose 8.13% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $291.1 million.
  • CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) stock increased by 7.25% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Sui Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUIG) shares rose 5.98% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million.

Losers

  • Waton Financial (NASDAQ:WTF) stock fell 9.1% to $3.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.1 million.
  • American Coastal (NASDAQ:ACIC) stock fell 5.94% to $11.88. The company's market cap stands at $615.9 million.
  • Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stock decreased by 5.82% to $214.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.4 billion.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares declined by 5.13% to $43.3. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock declined by 4.74% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG) stock decreased by 4.57% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

