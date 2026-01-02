12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock increased by 24.8% to $2.67 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock moved upwards by 17.71% to $12.56. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares rose 15.64% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $537.0 million.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock increased by 14.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares moved upwards by 13.07% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $238.3 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares increased by 11.1% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock decreased by 61.1% to $0.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock fell 11.02% to $8.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) stock decreased by 7.08% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) stock fell 5.63% to $6.71. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) stock declined by 5.25% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares declined by 5.01% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
