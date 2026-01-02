12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $3.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.
- Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) shares increased by 14.09% to $5.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.0 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock moved upwards by 12.94% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) stock increased by 9.72% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock rose 8.83% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
Losers
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock fell 9.7% to $0.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares decreased by 9.65% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares fell 7.32% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares decreased by 6.59% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock fell 6.53% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares fell 6.17% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
