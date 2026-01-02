12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $3.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.0 million.

Losers

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock fell 9.7% to $0.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

(NASDAQ:WFF) stock fell 6.53% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares fell 6.17% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

