12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock rose 13.8% to $1.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.3 million.

iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock rose 4.87% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares moved upwards by 4.78% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 2.82% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 2.58% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.1 million.

Losers

VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares declined by 5.9% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

TJGC Group (NASDAQ:TJGC) stock declined by 5.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock declined by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock fell 3.16% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock decreased by 2.96% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.

