December 31, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock rose 13.8% to $1.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.3 million.
  • iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock rose 4.87% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares moved upwards by 4.78% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 2.82% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 2.58% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.1 million.

Losers

  • VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares declined by 5.9% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • TJGC Group (NASDAQ:TJGC) stock declined by 5.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock declined by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock fell 3.16% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock decreased by 2.96% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock fell 1.72% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

