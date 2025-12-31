12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock rose 13.8% to $1.89 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.3 million.
- iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock rose 4.87% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares moved upwards by 4.78% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 2.82% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 2.58% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares moved upwards by 1.4% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.1 million.
Losers
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares declined by 5.9% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- TJGC Group (NASDAQ:TJGC) stock declined by 5.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock declined by 3.21% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock fell 3.16% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) stock decreased by 2.96% to $6.23. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
- Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock fell 1.72% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
