movers image
December 31, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) shares rose 6.5% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Kindly MD (NASDAQ:NAKA) shares increased by 3.1% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million.
  • Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 3.03% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.
  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock increased by 2.91% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares increased by 1.99% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

Losers

  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock declined by 8.9% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock declined by 6.53% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
  • Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) shares fell 4.23% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) stock fell 3.89% to $21.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares declined by 3.65% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares fell 3.57% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANL Logo
ANLAdlai Nortye Ltd
$1.36-8.57%
Overview
ATPC Logo
ATPCAgape ATP Corp
$0.1034-4.08%
BCAB Logo
BCABBioAtla Inc
$0.5631-21.5%
BFRI Logo
BFRIBiofrontera Inc
$0.6140-14.7%
CANF Logo
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.20059.26%
ELAN Logo
ELANElanco Animal Health Inc
$22.66-0.59%
IBO Logo
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$0.4655-4.88%
ISPC Logo
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$0.2800-5.34%
MREO Logo
MREOMereo BioPharma Group PLC
$0.3681-0.65%
NAKA Logo
NAKAKindly MD Inc
$0.3631-0.42%
RLYB Logo
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.6770-0.15%
STEX Logo
STEXStreamex Corp
$3.02-0.50%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved