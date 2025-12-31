12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) shares rose 6.5% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

(AMEX:IBO) shares rose 6.5% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Kindly MD (NASDAQ:NAKA) shares increased by 3.1% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NAKA) shares increased by 3.1% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million. Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 3.03% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.

(NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 3.03% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million. Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock increased by 2.91% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(AMEX:CANF) stock increased by 2.91% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares increased by 1.99% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

Losers

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock declined by 8.9% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ISPC) stock declined by 8.9% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock declined by 6.53% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MREO) stock declined by 6.53% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million. Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) shares fell 4.23% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ANL) shares fell 4.23% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million. Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) stock fell 3.89% to $21.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.

(NYSE:ELAN) stock fell 3.89% to $21.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares declined by 3.65% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RLYB) shares declined by 3.65% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares fell 3.57% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.