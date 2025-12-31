12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) shares rose 6.5% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Kindly MD (NASDAQ:NAKA) shares increased by 3.1% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million.
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock increased by 3.03% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock increased by 2.91% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares increased by 1.99% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
Losers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock declined by 8.9% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock declined by 6.53% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
- Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) shares fell 4.23% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) stock fell 3.89% to $21.75. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
- Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) shares declined by 3.65% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares fell 3.57% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATPCAgape ATP Corp
$0.1034-4.08%
BCABBioAtla Inc
$0.5631-21.5%
BFRIBiofrontera Inc
$0.6140-14.7%
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.20059.26%
ELANElanco Animal Health Inc
$22.66-0.59%
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$0.4655-4.88%
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$0.2800-5.34%
MREOMereo BioPharma Group PLC
$0.3681-0.65%
NAKAKindly MD Inc
$0.3631-0.42%
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.6770-0.15%
STEXStreamex Corp
$3.02-0.50%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.