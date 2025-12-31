12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $5.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

(NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 5.04% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million. Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares rose 4.8% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

(AMEX:RYDE) stock rose 4.53% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 3.89% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

Losers

Marti Technologies (AMEX:MRT) stock fell 7.1% to $2.23 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SLGB) shares fell 5.61% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million. Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares fell 4.62% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $450.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CREG) shares declined by 4.52% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million. Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares declined by 4.17% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

(AMEX:MWG) shares declined by 4.17% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares declined by 2.6% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.4 million.

