December 31, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 8.6% to $0.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares rose 6.47% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 2.75% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.6 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares rose 2.27% to $9.87. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 billion.
  • Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock rose 1.96% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • Castellum (AMEX:CTM) shares rose 1.87% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.9 million.

Losers

  • Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ:WCT) stock fell 6.3% to $0.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Saiheat (NASDAQ:SAIH) shares fell 2.78% to $8.75. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock decreased by 2.71% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock declined by 2.39% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 2.17% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
  • Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares fell 2.01% to $26.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

