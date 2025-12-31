12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 8.6% to $0.26 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ:WCT) stock fell 6.3% to $0.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

(NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 2.17% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares fell 2.01% to $26.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.