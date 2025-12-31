12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock increased by 26.8% to $0.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co (NASDAQ:LRE) stock rose 10.75% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) shares rose 8.69% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares increased by 7.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.8 million.
- Masterbeef (NASDAQ:MB) stock moved upwards by 7.43% to $7.66. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million.
- Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
Losers
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares decreased by 27.5% to $0.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares decreased by 21.17% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) stock declined by 13.59% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares decreased by 12.75% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 12.24% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) stock fell 12.12% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
