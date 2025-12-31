12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NYSE:CELGR) shares increased by 15.84% to $0.07. China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock rose 14.53% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $163.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:HCTI) shares declined by 14.75% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock fell 14.7% to $9.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

