12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 55.9% to $0.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares increased by 29.21% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.4 million.
- Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock increased by 23.7% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares moved upwards by 12.16% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares moved upwards by 9.95% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- HUHUTECH International Gr (NASDAQ:HUHU) shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $11.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
Losers
- Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) shares declined by 38.0% to $0.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) shares decreased by 26.14% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares declined by 20.85% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock declined by 12.41% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares fell 12.1% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 12.02% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.33378.59%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.3811.3%
HUHUHUHUTECH International Group Inc
$10.10-%
LVROLavoro Ltd
$0.3000-38.0%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.299054.1%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.2028-9.06%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$6.01-26.0%
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.7500-13.9%
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$3.6034.6%
SLGBSmart Logistics Global Ltd
$1.3426.4%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$0.6251-20.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.