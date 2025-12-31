12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 55.9% to $0.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Losers

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) shares declined by 38.0% to $0.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BNRG) shares fell 12.1% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 12.02% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.