12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 32.0% to $0.68 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares increased by 22.46% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock increased by 14.18% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $351.8 million.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 14.09% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose 13.42% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock increased by 12.5% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 50.3% to $25.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.6 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares fell 32.89% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
- Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE) shares decreased by 12.96% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock decreased by 10.92% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock declined by 10.76% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares declined by 10.17% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
