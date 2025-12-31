12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 32.0% to $0.68 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) stock rose 32.0% to $0.68 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million. Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares increased by 22.46% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ULY) shares increased by 22.46% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock increased by 14.18% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $351.8 million.

(NASDAQ:TROO) stock increased by 14.18% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $351.8 million. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 14.09% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 14.09% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose 13.42% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) stock rose 13.42% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock increased by 12.5% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 50.3% to $25.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 50.3% to $25.59 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.6 million. MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares fell 32.89% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) shares fell 32.89% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million. Fusemachines (NASDAQ:FUSE) shares decreased by 12.96% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FUSE) shares decreased by 12.96% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million. PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock decreased by 10.92% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

(NASDAQ:PCLA) stock decreased by 10.92% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock declined by 10.76% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MOBX) stock declined by 10.76% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares declined by 10.17% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.