12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock increased by 65.9% to $3.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) shares declined by 7.8% to $8.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NOMA) shares decreased by 4.52% to $4.23. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million. Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) shares declined by 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

