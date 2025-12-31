12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock increased by 65.9% to $3.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares rose 26.2% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock increased by 17.24% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) shares increased by 11.62% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock moved upwards by 8.66% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock moved upwards by 4.24% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
Losers
- BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) shares declined by 7.8% to $8.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock declined by 5.97% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Ambitions Enterprise Mgmt (NASDAQ:AHMA) stock declined by 5.84% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $162.8 million.
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) shares declined by 5.74% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) shares decreased by 4.52% to $4.23. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.
- Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) shares declined by 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
