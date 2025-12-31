12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ISPC) stock moved upwards by 20.4% to $0.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) stock moved upwards by 19.34% to $8.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VNDA) stock moved upwards by 19.34% to $8.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.4 million. Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock increased by 18.39% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock increased by 18.39% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock increased by 14.58% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BCAB) stock increased by 14.58% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million. OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock rose 8.58% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

(NASDAQ:OSRH) stock rose 8.58% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock increased by 7.35% to $23.95. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:PFSA) stock decreased by 14.3% to $0.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) shares fell 11.12% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

(NASDAQ:TVRD) shares fell 11.12% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares declined by 11.07% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AKTX) shares declined by 11.07% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) shares declined by 8.63% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

(AMEX:MLSS) shares declined by 8.63% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares decreased by 7.57% to $9.78. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

(NASDAQ:EKSO) shares decreased by 7.57% to $9.78. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) stock declined by 6.07% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

