12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares moved upwards by 33.9% to $0.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Losers

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares declined by 12.2% to $5.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock fell 4.31% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $145.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.