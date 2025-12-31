movers image
December 31, 2025 7:06 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares moved upwards by 33.9% to $0.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock increased by 24.36% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) shares rose 11.19% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • Singularity Future Tech (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares rose 11.17% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock rose 10.37% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares rose 7.84% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Losers

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) shares declined by 12.2% to $5.21 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares fell 10.48% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares decreased by 10.32% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock fell 4.33% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock fell 4.31% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $145.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

