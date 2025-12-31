12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock rose 18.5% to $3.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) stock rose 13.04% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.2 million.
- TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) stock rose 6.59% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $351.8 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares increased by 6.57% to $7.62. The company's market cap stands at $175.2 million.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) stock rose 5.29% to $6.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.2 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock increased by 3.75% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 10.6% to $46.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.6 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares fell 7.06% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) stock fell 6.9% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 5.32% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) stock decreased by 4.66% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 4.14% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CISOCISO Global Inc
$0.51973.75%
DAICCID Holdco Inc
$0.5047-8.24%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$2.87-4.65%
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc
$7.504.90%
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$0.6600-5.71%
SHMDSchmid Group NV
$6.565.30%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.19-1.65%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$50.50-1.85%
TROOTROOPS Inc
$3.076.60%
ULYUrgently Inc
$3.3119.9%
VLNValens Semiconductor Ltd
$1.5613.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.