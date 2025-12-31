12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock rose 18.5% to $3.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 10.6% to $46.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.6 million.

(NASDAQ:OPTX) stock decreased by 4.66% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 4.14% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.