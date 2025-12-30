movers image
December 30, 2025 4:06 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $0.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology (NASDAQ:RYET) stock increased by 3.3% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
  • Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) stock moved upwards by 1.41% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) stock rose 1.37% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock rose 0.99% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.3 million.

Losers

  • Ambow Education Holding (AMEX:AMBO) shares fell 4.5% to $2.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA) shares decreased by 2.52% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.
  • CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) stock fell 2.23% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • XMax (NASDAQ:XWIN) stock declined by 2.16% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $249.2 million.
  • Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock decreased by 1.97% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Tron (NASDAQ:TRON) stock decreased by 1.38% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $359.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMBO Logo
AMBOAmbow Education Holding Ltd
$2.68-3.94%
Overview
CCHH Logo
CCHHCCH Holdings Ltd
$0.57438.34%
CENN Logo
CENNCenntro Inc
$0.1397-4.12%
DNUT Logo
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$4.09-1.80%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$0.5130-1.61%
JWEL Logo
JWELJowell Global Ltd
$2.25-3.02%
MMA Logo
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$1.39-5.19%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$0.3806-16.9%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$1.253.79%
TRNR Logo
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$1.03-13.8%
TRON Logo
TRONTron Inc
$1.431.79%
XWIN Logo
XWINXMax Inc
$6.011.09%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved