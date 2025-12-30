12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:NTCL) shares moved upwards by 13.8% to $0.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:INEO) stock rose 1.37% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock rose 0.99% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:TRON) stock decreased by 1.38% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $359.9 million.

