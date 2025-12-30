12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock rose 12.3% to $0.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) shares rose 5.91% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares increased by 4.55% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $127.7 million.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock increased by 3.78% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) shares increased by 3.49% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $173.7 million.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) stock moved upwards by 3.46% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Losers

Bullfrog AI Hldgs (NASDAQ:BFRG) stock decreased by 6.0% to $0.87 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock fell 4.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 4.23% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock fell 2.65% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) stock fell 2.5% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.5 million.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares declined by 2.26% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

