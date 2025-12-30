12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $1.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.

Losers

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares decreased by 5.2% to $1.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares fell 2.02% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) shares decreased by 1.99% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.