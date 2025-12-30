movers image
December 30, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $1.39 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares increased by 10.09% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) shares increased by 4.96% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares increased by 3.67% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares rose 2.65% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock moved upwards by 2.24% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Losers

  • Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares decreased by 5.2% to $1.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares declined by 5.15% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock decreased by 3.58% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock decreased by 2.53% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares fell 2.02% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS) shares decreased by 1.99% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

