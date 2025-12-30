movers image
4:05 PM

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock rose 5.0% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) stock rose 3.08% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.8 million.
  • Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock increased by 2.7% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million.
  • Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares increased by 2.58% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock rose 2.47% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares increased by 2.41% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Losers

  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares declined by 4.8% to $49.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.0 million.
  • Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares declined by 3.99% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) shares fell 3.56% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.2 million.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares fell 3.16% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock decreased by 2.74% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.
  • CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) stock decreased by 2.55% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

