12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ANY) stock rose 2.47% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares increased by 2.41% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:AIRE) stock decreased by 2.74% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million. CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) stock decreased by 2.55% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

