12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 63.7% to $1.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) shares rose 22.65% to $4.58. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares moved upwards by 19.37% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) stock moved upwards by 18.71% to $11.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- ViewBix (NASDAQ:VBIX) shares moved upwards by 16.65% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares rose 12.18% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
Losers
- Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares declined by 27.4% to $0.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) stock decreased by 16.99% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.
- Ambitions Enterprise Mgmt (NASDAQ:AHMA) shares decreased by 16.91% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.4 million.
- Mega Matrix (AMEX:MPU) shares decreased by 14.53% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- Tryhard Holdings (NASDAQ:THH) shares fell 14.16% to $19.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) stock fell 12.54% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
