12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock moved upwards by 113.2% to $11.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares moved upwards by 70.42% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) shares rose 33.79% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.3 million.
- Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) stock increased by 27.66% to $18.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares moved upwards by 24.73% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Impact BioMedical (AMEX:IBO) stock moved upwards by 17.49% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
Losers
- Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) stock decreased by 20.8% to $1.43 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares fell 19.41% to $23.86. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock decreased by 17.8% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- BNB Plus (NASDAQ:BNBX) stock declined by 17.28% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares declined by 15.3% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMSP) shares fell 15.24% to $3.56. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BGMSPBio Green Med Solution Inc
$3.55-15.5%
BNBXBNB Plus Corp
$1.82-17.4%
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.1951-14.9%
DRMADermata Therapeutics Inc
$2.2521.0%
EKSOEkso Bionics Holdings Inc
$12.04120.5%
FONRFonar Corp
$18.7227.7%
GLTOGalecto Inc
$24.50-17.3%
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
$0.546218.9%
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$3.6631.6%
PAVMPAVmed Inc
$0.2380-16.0%
PFSAProfusa Inc
$0.126785.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.