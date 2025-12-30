12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock moved upwards by 113.2% to $11.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Losers

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) stock decreased by 20.8% to $1.43 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CODX) shares declined by 15.3% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMSP) shares fell 15.24% to $3.56.

