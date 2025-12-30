12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $5.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $117.6 million.

(NASDAQ:OFAL) stock rose 20.8% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

(AMEX:MCRP) stock increased by 16.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FTAI) stock rose 14.25% to $197.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:YIBO) stock increased by 13.68% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.

(NYSE:RDW) shares rose 13.51% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares decreased by 23.5% to $0.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GVH) stock fell 20.65% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ELOG) shares declined by 20.53% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

(AMEX:MWG) stock fell 17.06% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

(AMEX:NCL) stock decreased by 16.82% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ZBAI) stock decreased by 11.9% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.