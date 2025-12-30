12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Enigmatig (AMEX:EGG) stock moved upwards by 24.8% to $5.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $117.6 million.
- OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock rose 20.8% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Micropolis AI Robotics (AMEX:MCRP) stock increased by 16.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) stock rose 14.25% to $197.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 billion.
- Planet Image Intl (NASDAQ:YIBO) stock increased by 13.68% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares rose 13.51% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares decreased by 23.5% to $0.62 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) stock fell 20.65% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares declined by 20.53% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) stock fell 17.06% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) stock decreased by 16.82% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ZBAI) stock decreased by 11.9% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
