December 30, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) stock moved upwards by 76.0% to $0.7 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) stock rose 36.97% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $247.7 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock rose 26.54% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares increased by 24.18% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares moved upwards by 22.44% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.2 million.
  • PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) stock moved upwards by 22.36% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Losers

  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 43.5% to $48.01 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $739.0 million.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares decreased by 27.7% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock declined by 22.51% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 22.23% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock decreased by 17.33% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.0 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock declined by 15.17% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

