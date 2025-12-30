12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock increased by 39.3% to $7.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Massimo (NASDAQ:MAMO) stock increased by 8.43% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.8 million.
- Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) shares moved upwards by 8.15% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock increased by 6.61% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.0 million.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock rose 5.11% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 4.41% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
Losers
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock fell 24.7% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock declined by 12.53% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock declined by 7.47% to $0.76.
- Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) shares declined by 7.44% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares fell 7.1% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 5.68% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
