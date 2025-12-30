12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares moved upwards by 54.6% to $8.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

(NASDAQ:EKSO) shares moved upwards by 54.6% to $8.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million. Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) stock moved upwards by 26.12% to $18.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.

(NASDAQ:FONR) stock moved upwards by 26.12% to $18.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock moved upwards by 22.67% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GRI) stock moved upwards by 22.67% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock increased by 11.31% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VERU) stock increased by 11.31% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million. 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares moved upwards by 10.32% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SXTP) shares moved upwards by 10.32% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) shares moved upwards by 9.68% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $429.1 million.

Losers

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares decreased by 54.9% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CASI) shares decreased by 54.9% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) shares fell 13.37% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.

(NASDAQ:INKT) shares fell 13.37% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million. Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) stock declined by 10.56% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ANL) stock declined by 10.56% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million. Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares decreased by 7.02% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million.

(NASDAQ:UPC) shares decreased by 7.02% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $67.2 million. Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock declined by 6.78% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ACXP) stock declined by 6.78% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) shares declined by 6.53% to $0.82. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.