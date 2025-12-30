movers image
December 30, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock rose 12.3% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 11.47% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 8.25% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.
  • Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares increased by 7.28% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) stock increased by 6.99% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock increased by 4.58% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Losers

  • Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares declined by 20.5% to $1.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares decreased by 13.24% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock decreased by 8.48% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) shares decreased by 6.56% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares declined by 5.42% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $948.0 million.
  • PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BNRG Logo
BNRGBrenmiller Energy Ltd
$0.927314.4%
Overview
HKPD Logo
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$0.85497.00%
HXHX Logo
HXHXHaoxin Holdings Ltd
$0.6509-8.48%
MRTN Logo
MRTNMarten Transport Ltd
$11.00-5.42%
MWG Logo
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.2950-13.2%
NKLR Logo
NKLRTerra Innovatum Global NV
$4.345.34%
OMEX Logo
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$2.238.25%
QH Logo
QHQuhuo Ltd
$1.144.59%
SCAG Logo
SCAGScage Future
$1.75-20.8%
SIDU Logo
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$2.8812.1%
SUUN Logo
SUUNPowerBank Corp
$1.66-4.60%
WFF Logo
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$0.4579-6.55%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved