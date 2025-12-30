12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock rose 12.3% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 11.47% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 8.25% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.
- Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares increased by 7.28% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) stock increased by 6.99% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock increased by 4.58% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
Losers
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares declined by 20.5% to $1.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares decreased by 13.24% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock decreased by 8.48% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) shares decreased by 6.56% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares declined by 5.42% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $948.0 million.
- PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.
