12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) stock rose 12.3% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares rose 11.47% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.

Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 8.25% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.

Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares increased by 7.28% to $4.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.6 million.

Hong Kong Pharma Digital (NASDAQ:HKPD) stock increased by 6.99% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock increased by 4.58% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Losers

Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares declined by 20.5% to $1.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.

Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares decreased by 13.24% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) stock decreased by 8.48% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) shares decreased by 6.56% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares declined by 5.42% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $948.0 million.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.

