12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 31.5% to $2.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares moved upwards by 14.64% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock increased by 9.9% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares moved upwards by 9.04% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares rose 6.19% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) stock rose 5.63% to $18.01. The company's market cap stands at $304.4 million.

Losers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares declined by 15.0% to $0.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 14.07% to $73.0. The company's market cap stands at $739.0 million.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 13.72% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares declined by 6.81% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.

TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock declined by 6.57% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares fell 5.75% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

