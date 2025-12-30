movers image
December 30, 2025 7:05 AM

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 31.5% to $2.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
  • PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares moved upwards by 14.64% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock increased by 9.9% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares moved upwards by 9.04% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares rose 6.19% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million.
  • Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) stock rose 5.63% to $18.01. The company's market cap stands at $304.4 million.

Losers

  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares declined by 15.0% to $0.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 14.07% to $73.0. The company's market cap stands at $739.0 million.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 13.72% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares declined by 6.81% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
  • TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock declined by 6.57% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares fell 5.75% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

