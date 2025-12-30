12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 31.5% to $2.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares moved upwards by 14.64% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock increased by 9.9% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares moved upwards by 9.04% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) shares rose 6.19% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million.
- Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) stock rose 5.63% to $18.01. The company's market cap stands at $304.4 million.
Losers
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares declined by 15.0% to $0.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 14.07% to $73.0. The company's market cap stands at $739.0 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 13.72% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares declined by 6.81% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
- TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock declined by 6.57% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares fell 5.75% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBEArbe Robotics Ltd
$1.195.31%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$2.43-2.99%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.1519-13.2%
CETXCemtrex Inc
$2.6726.5%
CHAICore AI Holdings Inc
$1.78-6.81%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.28268.44%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.353514.0%
PRZOParaZero Technologies Ltd
$0.84006.73%
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$0.5900-13.7%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$72.94-14.1%
TAOXTAO Synergies Inc
$3.80-4.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.