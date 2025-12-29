12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock moved upwards by 48.2% to $0.38 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock decreased by 5.5% to $2.77 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

(NASDAQ:THH) shares declined by 1.75% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $847.5 million. Arena Group Holdings (AMEX:AREN) stock declined by 1.26% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $198.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.