12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares rose 6.3% to $1.46 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) stock increased by 4.65% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

AquaBounty Techs (NASDAQ:AQB) shares rose 3.42% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.5 million.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $40.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $14.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.8 million.

Losers

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares declined by 13.7% to $6.7 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.0 million.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) stock fell 6.67% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell 4.12% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

MindWalk Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFT) shares fell 3.04% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.

SS Innovations (NASDAQ:SSII) stock decreased by 2.87% to $5.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares declined by 2.13% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $90.7 million.

