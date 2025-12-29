12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock increased by 6.7% to $1.44 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) shares increased by 4.99% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares increased by 4.76% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares rose 4.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock rose 4.31% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $955.0 million.
- Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock increased by 4.21% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock decreased by 7.6% to $4.34 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares fell 6.41% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) shares fell 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock declined by 3.5% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 2.34% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
- Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) stock fell 1.98% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
