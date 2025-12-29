12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock increased by 6.7% to $1.44 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

Losers

Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock decreased by 7.6% to $4.34 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.