movers image
December 29, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock increased by 6.7% to $1.44 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.
  • United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) shares increased by 4.99% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares increased by 4.76% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares rose 4.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock rose 4.31% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $955.0 million.
  • Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock increased by 4.21% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock decreased by 7.6% to $4.34 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares fell 6.41% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) shares fell 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock declined by 3.5% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 2.34% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
  • Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) stock fell 1.98% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AERT Logo
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$0.5121-4.30%
Overview
BNRG Logo
BNRGBrenmiller Energy Ltd
$0.835817.7%
DFLI Logo
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$3.35-20.2%
JYD Logo
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$4.6911.1%
LASE Logo
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$2.36-10.9%
LBGJ Logo
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$0.58802.26%
MSW Logo
MSWMing Shing Group Holdings Ltd
$1.0011.2%
MVST Logo
MVSTMicrovast Holdings Inc
$2.79-3.95%
SLGB Logo
SLGBSmart Logistics Global Ltd
$1.3521.6%
TGE Logo
TGEThe Generation Essentials Group
$1.10-0.59%
USEA Logo
USEAUnited Maritime Corp
$1.86-14.3%
WXM Logo
WXMWF International Ltd
$0.4750-10.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved