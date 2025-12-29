12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock increased by 21.9% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:JDZG) shares moved upwards by 13.82% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NAMI) shares rose 11.19% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.

(NASDAQ:AGAE) stock increased by 9.39% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

(NASDAQ:RCT) shares rose 7.72% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.

(NASDAQ:REE) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

Losers

Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares decreased by 27.0% to $1.85 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FATBP) shares fell 22.77% to $0.59.

(NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 18.59% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:PASW) shares declined by 18.11% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

(NASDAQ:TRNR) stock decreased by 17.14% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:YMAT) shares declined by 16.98% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

