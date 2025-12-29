12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock increased by 21.9% to $0.89 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares moved upwards by 13.82% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Jinxin Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NAMI) shares rose 11.19% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.
- Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) stock increased by 9.39% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) shares rose 7.72% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
Losers
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares decreased by 27.0% to $1.85 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares fell 22.77% to $0.59.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock decreased by 18.59% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares declined by 18.11% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock decreased by 17.14% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) shares declined by 16.98% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CREVCarbon Revolution PLC
$1.86-26.5%
FATBPFAT Brands Inc
$0.5601-27.3%
FTELFitell Corp
$0.886021.0%
JDZGJiade Ltd
$0.955012.3%
KXINKaixin Holdings
$5.25-18.7%
NAMIJinxin Technology Holding Co
$0.820011.2%
PASWPing An Biomedical Co Ltd
$0.5224-18.0%
RCTRedCloud Holdings PLC
$1.504.08%
REEREE Automotive Ltd
$0.81017.09%
TRNRInteractive Strength Inc
$1.18-17.5%
YMATJ-Star Holding Co Ltd
$0.4576-13.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.