12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock increased by 25.5% to $25.96 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $276.5 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock increased by 19.16% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $58.4 million.
  • Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) stock rose 16.19% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.3 million.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares moved upwards by 15.72% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $320.7 million.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares increased by 15.13% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.0 million.
  • Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares moved upwards by 14.22% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

Losers

  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares fell 90.3% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.5 million.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shares declined by 44.11% to $19.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) shares declined by 33.24% to $0.05.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares decreased by 21.62% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.3 million.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares decreased by 17.99% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares declined by 15.8% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

