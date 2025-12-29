12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock increased by 25.5% to $25.96 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $276.5 million.

Losers

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares fell 90.3% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TRIB) shares decreased by 17.99% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares declined by 15.8% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.

