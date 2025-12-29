12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) stock moved upwards by 71.2% to $4.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GVH) stock moved upwards by 71.2% to $4.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 29.79% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 29.79% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million. Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock increased by 15.11% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

(NASDAQ:RAIN) stock increased by 15.11% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) stock moved upwards by 13.54% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $233.0 million.

(NASDAQ:AIRJ) stock moved upwards by 13.54% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $233.0 million. Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 12.51% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

(NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 12.51% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Losers

Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares decreased by 26.4% to $0.69 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

(AMEX:SOAR) shares decreased by 26.4% to $0.69 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares decreased by 26.07% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

(AMEX:NCL) shares decreased by 26.07% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock fell 25.21% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

(NASDAQ:WFF) stock fell 25.21% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares decreased by 15.83% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ELOG) shares decreased by 15.83% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares declined by 14.67% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPT) shares declined by 14.67% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares declined by 14.56% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.