12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) stock moved upwards by 71.2% to $4.45 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock moved upwards by 29.79% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock increased by 15.11% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
- AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) stock moved upwards by 13.54% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $233.0 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 12.51% to $7.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
Losers
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares decreased by 26.4% to $0.69 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares decreased by 26.07% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock fell 25.21% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares decreased by 15.83% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares declined by 14.67% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares declined by 14.56% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIRJAirJoule Technologies Corp
$4.3212.5%
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.3799-11.0%
ELOGEastern International Ltd
$1.35-14.6%
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$4.1057.7%
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.3271-13.6%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.2353-25.3%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$6.904.78%
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$2.4326.0%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$0.6715-28.8%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$7.1012.5%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$0.5459-25.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.