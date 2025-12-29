12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares increased by 173.5% to $0.72 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RPGL) shares increased by 173.5% to $0.72 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 73.5% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) shares increased by 73.5% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares rose 42.82% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) shares rose 42.82% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago. 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 38.79% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MASK) shares increased by 38.79% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) shares moved upwards by 21.79% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $235.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TROO) shares moved upwards by 21.79% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $235.7 million. Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares rose 19.48% to $25.14. The company's market cap stands at $346.3 million.

Losers

CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares decreased by 39.3% to $0.38 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

(NASDAQ:DAIC) shares decreased by 39.3% to $0.38 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 26.95% to $85.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock declined by 26.95% to $85.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares decreased by 23.93% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

(NASDAQ:PCLA) shares decreased by 23.93% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 16.97% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 16.97% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock decreased by 15.34% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

(AMEX:CHOW) stock decreased by 15.34% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares fell 13.65% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.