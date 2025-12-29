12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock rose 34.3% to $0.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) stock rose 34.3% to $0.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 15.91% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 15.91% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 14.05% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 14.05% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million. Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) shares increased by 7.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $889.1 million.

(NASDAQ:LOT) shares increased by 7.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $889.1 million. Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares increased by 7.38% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $469.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SUPX) shares increased by 7.38% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $469.4 million. Masterbeef (NASDAQ:MB) stock rose 6.97% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.

Losers

Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) stock declined by 14.4% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

(AMEX:MSN) stock declined by 14.4% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 13.34% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

(NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 13.34% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Perfect Moment (AMEX:PMNT) stock decreased by 8.63% to $0.37.

(AMEX:PMNT) stock decreased by 8.63% to $0.37. Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock decreased by 7.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SEGG) stock decreased by 7.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) stock fell 7.47% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

(NYSE:ALUR) stock fell 7.47% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) stock decreased by 7.13% to $27.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.