12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) stock rose 34.3% to $0.98 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 15.91% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares moved upwards by 14.05% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
- Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) shares increased by 7.63% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $889.1 million.
- Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares increased by 7.38% to $16.0. The company's market cap stands at $469.4 million.
- Masterbeef (NASDAQ:MB) stock rose 6.97% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $119.5 million.
Losers
- Emerson Radio (AMEX:MSN) stock declined by 14.4% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock declined by 13.34% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Perfect Moment (AMEX:PMNT) stock decreased by 8.63% to $0.37.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock decreased by 7.99% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) stock fell 7.47% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) stock decreased by 7.13% to $27.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
