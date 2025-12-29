12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) stock moved upwards by 44.5% to $2.37 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock moved upwards by 21.56% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) stock increased by 18.65% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) shares moved upwards by 9.64% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) stock increased by 9.14% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $609.4 million.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock rose 9.01% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

Losers

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) stock fell 11.2% to $1.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) stock decreased by 9.07% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.0 million.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock fell 7.7% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) stock decreased by 6.95% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) stock decreased by 6.74% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares decreased by 6.62% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.