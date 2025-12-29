12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 18.1% to $2.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 12.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock rose 6.65% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) stock rose 6.53% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) shares increased by 4.29% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
Losers
- WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) shares declined by 19.1% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock decreased by 11.89% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares declined by 9.5% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares fell 7.93% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock declined by 6.28% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock declined by 5.52% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$1.1512.8%
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$2.786.92%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.37506.62%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.3425-5.52%
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.3469-8.35%
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$2.3019.2%
SOARVolato Group Inc
$0.8485-10.0%
STISolidion Technology Inc
$6.553.80%
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$6.27-6.28%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$0.5702-21.9%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$0.26004.29%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.