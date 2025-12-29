movers image
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 18.1% to $2.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.
  • FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 12.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock rose 6.65% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH) stock rose 6.53% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) shares increased by 4.29% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Losers

  • WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) shares declined by 19.1% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock decreased by 11.89% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares declined by 9.5% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) shares fell 7.93% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock declined by 6.28% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock declined by 5.52% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

