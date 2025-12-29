12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 18.1% to $2.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million. FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares moved upwards by 12.74% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GVH) stock rose 6.53% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) shares increased by 4.29% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:WFF) shares declined by 19.1% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) stock decreased by 11.89% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SUGP) stock declined by 6.28% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock declined by 5.52% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.