12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock increased by 85.9% to $0.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares rose 33.33% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares rose 26.06% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares increased by 7.98% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 7.26% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) shares rose 6.21% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Losers

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock declined by 16.9% to $12.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.5 million.

CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares declined by 15.27% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares decreased by 13.99% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) shares decreased by 12.35% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock declined by 10.46% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares fell 6.33% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

