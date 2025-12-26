12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $3.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock moved upwards by 3.58% to $10.1. The company's market cap stands at $208.7 million.
- Digital Currency X (NASDAQ:DCX) shares rose 3.14% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock rose 2.45% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock increased by 2.41% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares increased by 1.97% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
Losers
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) shares fell 4.3% to $2.42 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares decreased by 1.98% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares decreased by 1.95% to $44.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares decreased by 1.54% to $0.86.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock fell 1.26% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $250.7 million.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock fell 1.05% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$3.51-4.88%
CREVCarbon Revolution PLC
$2.4824.7%
DCXDigital Currency X Technology Inc
$0.3700-11.9%
GPROGoPro Inc
$1.580.96%
HOURHour Loop Inc
$1.95-1.52%
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$0.8700-15.5%
LITBLightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd
$2.3710.2%
PASWPing An Biomedical Co Ltd
$0.6314-1.34%
VMARVision Marine Technologies Inc
$0.2332-2.43%
YETIYETI Holdings Inc
$45.651.13%
YYAIAirwa Inc
$1.00-3.37%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.