12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock increased by 2.41% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares increased by 1.97% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:GPRO) stock fell 1.26% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $250.7 million. Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock fell 1.05% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.