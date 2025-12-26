12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.3 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares moved upwards by 4.59% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares rose 4.34% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) stock increased by 3.94% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) stock rose 3.87% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares increased by 3.86% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
Losers
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock declined by 6.2% to $0.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock declined by 4.77% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock declined by 4.48% to $19.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.0 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) shares decreased by 3.62% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) stock declined by 3.42% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
- Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) shares decreased by 3.4% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.108011.3%
BCABBioAtla Inc
$0.806011.3%
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.217420.6%
GLSIGreenwich LifeSciences Inc
$21.2223.3%
GRIGRI Bio Inc
$0.2810-13.0%
INTSIntensity Therapeutics Inc
$0.4051-2.21%
MLSSMilestone Scientific Inc
$0.2859-1.41%
NXLNexalin Technology Inc
$0.6371-7.95%
RNTXRein Therapeutics Inc
$1.30-7.58%
SPRCSciSparc Ltd
$1.549.70%
STEXStreamex Corp
$3.17-5.52%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.