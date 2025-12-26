12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.3 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Losers

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock declined by 6.2% to $0.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.

(NASDAQ:RNTX) shares decreased by 3.4% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

