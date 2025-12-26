12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Losers

Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares fell 5.4% to $4.21 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.3 million.

(NASDAQ:PHOE) shares decreased by 2.76% to $15.91. The company's market cap stands at $345.3 million. Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares declined by 2.76% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

