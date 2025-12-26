12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares increased by 5.34% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 5.16% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares rose 4.92% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares rose 4.34% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
Losers
- Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares fell 5.4% to $4.21 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.3 million.
- Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) stock fell 5.13% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares decreased by 4.46% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares decreased by 3.0% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares decreased by 2.76% to $15.91. The company's market cap stands at $345.3 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares declined by 2.76% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPTCaptivision Inc
$0.419519.8%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.17118.09%
GTECGreenland Technologies Holding Corp
$0.7106-24.4%
HIHOHighway Holdings Ltd
$1.5410.0%
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$0.62001.69%
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.391712.0%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.23762.33%
NKLRTerra Innovatum Global NV
$4.47-0.56%
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$2.11-6.22%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$15.99-%
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$0.700026.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.