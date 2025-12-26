movers image
December 26, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • WF Holding (NASDAQ:WFF) stock moved upwards by 12.3% to $0.82 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares increased by 5.34% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 5.16% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares rose 4.92% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares rose 4.34% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

Losers

  • Terra Innovatum Global (NASDAQ:NKLR) shares fell 5.4% to $4.21 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $316.3 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings (AMEX:MWG) stock fell 5.13% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares decreased by 4.46% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares decreased by 3.0% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) shares decreased by 2.76% to $15.91. The company's market cap stands at $345.3 million.
  • Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares declined by 2.76% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

